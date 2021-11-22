Adele Got Spotify To Remove The Shuffle Button

When Adele makes a request, even of a huge streaming platform like Spotify, they listen. Adele pressed the company to make the change before the launch of 30 because she says the order of the song matters in telling her story. Adele’s lead single for 30, “Easy On Me,” broke a single-day Spotify streaming record so they probably didn’t’ want to risk ticking her off.
You can still shuffle an album using the controls for individual songs. This mainly adds an extra step and pushes you to choose a first track. Rivals like Apple Music still let you tap a “shuffle” button from an album page.
This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening 🍷♥️ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy
— Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021
