Adele Gives Fans a Window Into ’30’

Adele’s recent interview with Vogue revealed a lot about her upcoming album and what’s going on currently in her life. Adele spoke about how personal her next album will be and called it “a dialogue to her now-nine-year-old son Angelo” about her divorce from Simon Konecki. Adele goes on to say that 21 was given to her fans and it “doesn’t belong to her anymore,” but “This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.” She also touched on being criticized for cultural appropriation after wearing her hair in Bantu knots during her Jamaican vacation, “I totally get why people felt like it was appropriating,” she said. “I was wearing a hairstyle that is actually to protect Afro hair. Ruined mine, obviously.”
Tyler, The Creator and Skepta will be on Adele’s new 30 album. The singer revealed in her interview with British and American Vogue that although the two talented artists won’t be rapping or singing on the album, they left voice memos. “I thought it might be a nice touch,” she told Vogue, “Seeing as everyone’s been at my door for the last 10 years, as a fan, to be like, Would you like to come in?”
Adele has announced her first single from “30,” “Easy On Me” which will be released on October 15th along with the full video.
Who would you like to see Adele collaborate with?