Adele Doubles Down On Decision To Cancel Her Vegas Show

Jul 5, 2022 @ 7:49am

Adele addressed the backlash over her last-minute decision to postpone her Vegas residency earlier this year.  During an interview on British radio she said, “I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down,” “I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision.” 

As of right now, it hasn’t been rescheduled but she says she’s working on it. “Of course I could be someone on TikTok or Instagram Live every day being like, ‘I’m working on it’,” she said. “Of course I’m working on it! I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment.”

 

We’ll keep waiting for when she gets it worked out!

