Adele Day Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE
ADELE DAY
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
Sponsor(s): All participating Alpha Media Stations*, Aptivada and Empire (collectively, the “Sponsors”).
(c) Participants must sign all contest release and waiver forms before accepting prize. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.
(d) WINNER AND GUEST ARE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE REQUISITE TRAVEL DOCUMENTATION OR VALID PASSPORTS AS NEEDED, MEET REQUIREMENTS OF THE CONCERT VENUE GUIDELINES**, AND MUST POSSESS A CREDIT CARD FOR INCIDENTALS.
**The Event Organizer is requiring all attendees to have been fully vaccinated (14 days past final vaccination shot), AND to have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours of the event. Both proof of vaccination AND proof of a negative test is required to enter the event. Proof of vaccination and negative test result must be issued from the healthcare provider performing the vaccination or test. Both documents are required for entry and can be displayed on your smartphone or as physical copies. Tests administered via an at-home kit will not be permitted.
*The Contest will run on select Alpha Media stations:
To participate in the Contest, you must enter the required information on the station’s website. To receive additional bonus entries you must listen to the participating radio station in your area during the specified times, every 30 minutes from 6:00am – 7:00pm for a total of 26 solicitation words. Times correspond to the participating station’s time zone. Solicitation time may vary 15 minutes before or after the specified time. During those specific times, a keyword will be given over the air.
If you are listening to a participating station in your area via internet streaming or smartphone app you are eligible to participate in the Contest. However, due to streaming delays, you may have difficulty participating in this on-air contest. Depending upon the length of the streaming delay, the entry window may be shortened or have already closed by the time you hear the call to enter. Listeners who listen via internet streaming may not receive all keywords based on geographic area and streaming insertions. Listeners interested in participating in the Contest should listen to a participating station over the air on the radio.
On the station’s website enter via the Aptivada entry form. First enter through Email, Facebook, Twitter, or Google via the Aptivada platform. Submit the required information, which includes your first and last name, telephone number, address, city, state, zip code, and date of birth. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.
This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, or Google. By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Facebook, Twitter, and Google from any responsibility or liability for the Promotions administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook, Twitter, or Google.
Bonus entries can be acquired through the Aptivada platform by:
(c) EACH PARTICIPANT WILL EARN 1 ENTRY FOR SUBMITTING THE REQUIRED INFORMATION AND HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO EARN 26 BONUS ENTRIES. THIS GIVES EACH PARTICIPANT THE OPPORTUNITY FOR 27 ENTRIES.
(d) Sponsors are not responsible for technical, internet, cell phone service and/or carrier issues or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or online service, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules.
By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Website Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: https://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy. Entry deemed made by holder of phone number.
Sponsor is not responsible for internet/telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted transmissions or voicemails or other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules.
(e) Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted on participating station sites. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsors reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.
(a) One (1) prize including (2) two general admission tickets to “Weekends with Adele” concert at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace Hotel (3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 8:00pmPST . Prize includes 3 days and 2 nights hotel accommodations (double occupancy, non-smoking) and airfare for two (2) departing from a major international airport nearest the winner’s residence (to be determined by Alpha Media in its sole discretion) to a Las Vegas airport. Estimated Value $6,000
EACH TRIP IS FOR ONE (1) WINNER AND THEIR GUEST. THIS TRIP DOES NOT INCLUDE MEALS &/OR GROUND TRANSPORTATION. The Grand Prize is expressly limited to the items listed above and does not include any other expenses. All other expenses not specifically mentioned herein (including but not limited to personal charges, meals, tips, gratuities, any additional costs charged to the room, ground transportation, and other incidental expenses) are solely the responsibility of the Grand Prize Winner and their Guest.
*If due to circumstances beyond the control of the station conducting the Promotion, if any event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.
(b) The Sponsors reserve the right to award any prizes that are not claimed within 60 days of notification in future promotions conducted by the Sponsors.
(c) Odds of winning depend on number of participants.
(a) Decisions of Station management with respect to the Contest are final.
(b) One random listener will be chosen from all entries received and contacted via the phone number they submitted in the entry form on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Winner will be notified by Alpha Media staff and will be recorded for future play back in any and all participating Markets. Alpha Media staff will call/try the phone number 3 times within a 5-minute window before deeming the number disqualified and moving to the next randomly selected winner. If contact is made with the randomly chosen listener, they will be awarded prize. This will repeat until a winner is awarded.
All required documentation must be signed and submitted no later than 1/19/21 at 11:59pmPST.
(c) Participants must listen to obtain bonus keywords up to 26 times per day on their local participating station(s) but do not need to listen or be present to win. Alpha Media staff will contact winner(s).
To obtain a copy of the General Contest Rules, these contest-specific rules, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “General Contest Rules,” Adele Day Contest Rules,” or “Adele Day Winner List” to by March 1, 2022 to: Marketing – Contest Rules 1211 SW 5th Avenue Suite 750 Portland, OR, 97204
The Terms of Use Agreement of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: http://www.alphamediausa.com/terms-of-use/ . The Privacy Policy of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: https://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy
