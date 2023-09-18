Adele Calls Rich Paul Her “Husband”

Source: YouTube

So did Adele secretly get married to boyfriend Rich Paul? Here’s why fans think maybe she did.

Adele referred to her boyfriend of two years as her “husband” during an interaction with a fan in the crowd at her Las Vegas residency on Saturday night. “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” the singer told a woman in the audience. When the fan responded, “Can you try?” Adele joked, “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

When that clip hit TikTok, many noticed that but Adele has not commented on the speculation. Adele DID, however, shut down any more selfies with fans as she tried not to get sick. “I will be damned if I cancel any more of these shows. I refuse to cancel any shows.”

She also said a few weeks ago she wants another baby, and Paul already has a name picked out!

