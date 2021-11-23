Adele Breaks 2021 Sales Record Just Three Days After ’30′ Release

Adele has broken Taylor Swift’s record just three days after the release of her “30” album. According to Billboard, “30” is the top-selling album of 2021 in the United States with over 500,000 albums moved between its November 19th debut and November 21st.
After just three days of release, #Adele30 is already the year’s top-selling album in the U.S. https://t.co/JJZxgqhB7u
— billboard (@billboard) November 23, 2021
Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” has sold 462,000 so far in 2021 and Adele’s first week sales toppled Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) which has moved 369,000 copies in its first week. What is your favorite song from Adele’s “30” album?
Which album do you like more, Adele’s or Taylor’s?