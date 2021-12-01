Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency

Adele has finally chosen a venue for her long-rumored Las Vegas residency. Caesar’s Palace will host “Weekends with Adele” starting January 21st 2022 and running to April 16th!
Adele will perform two shows every weekend. Along with two dates in London’s Hyde Park next summer and her recent “One Night Only” CBS special filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, the Las Vegas residency shows are the only concert dates Adele has announced in support of “30” thus far.
These appear to be a way for her to perform live while avoiding the hazards and vast complications of touring during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The long-awaited album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as well as No. 1 on charts in 30 countries.
The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, which has an official capacity of 4,100, provides a relatively intimate environment for Adele’s famously chatty and hilarious concerts.