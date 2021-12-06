Adele Admits She Hates Reality TV And Doesn’t Know Her Social Media Passwords

Uh oh…brace yourselves if you’re a fan of “The Real Housewives” shows or basically anything on Bravo! Adele says she just “can’t” watch any shows in the Bravo franchise.
And she admitted this revelation during a makeup tutorial video Thursday with YouTuber Nikkie de Jager (a.k.a NikkieTutorials). Nikkie asked her if she watched any of the “Real Housewives” shows and Adele said: “I don’t, I don’t. I can’t,” “I know a lot of people love it. I can’t… because my brain will die. I can’t.” “Also, I don’t know who any of them are, so I don’t feel like I can start from the beginning when it’s been on for so long. I’m not going to lie, it doesn’t work for me.”
She did watch one episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey “when they were all literally killing each other. But it was too much. I was like, ‘I can’t, I can’t watch. I should go watch some David Attenborough instead, like a wildlife program.'”
She also admitted she doesn’t know the password to any of her social media. Apparently, her team was worried that she might be drunk or annoying as she posted her thoughts. However, it all changed amid the pandemic. “Obviously the internet was just on fire during COVID,” she said, “It kept everyone’s morale up.”
But after she posted one picture, she said it was taken away again: “It’s the only picture I ever posted myself, and then they took my password away from me again.”
SOURCE