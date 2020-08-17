Adele Admits She Has No Idea When New Music is Coming
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 18: Adele performs at Etihad Stadium on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)
If you were getting hyped for new Adele music, it is time to get less hyped. Originally Adele herself announced earlier this year that she would have a new album dropping in September. Then the rumor was it had been pushed due to the pandemic, and now even she has no idea when new music is coming.
In a recent post on Instagram about a book she had just finished, someone just asked “when is new music coming” and Adele responded “I honestly have no idea”.
Come on Adele! stop toying with our emotions!