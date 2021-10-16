      Weather Alert

Addison Rae Reacts After Her Tiktok Account is Temporarily Banned

Oct 16, 2021 @ 2:15pm

BANNED?? There was drama with Addison Rae’s moneymaker, her TikTok account, was banned.

Fortunately it was only temporarily! She shared a screenshot on Twitter of the popup she received, saying, “Your account was permanently banned due to multiple violations of our Community Guidelines.”

With the photo, she wrote, “Well time to get a job.” Luckily, her ban wasn’t for long, but there is no word on what caused it.

Close call!!

TAGS
Addison Rae banned TikTok Twitter
