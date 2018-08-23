Addax Calf Born At Louisville Zoo!

The Louisville Zoo welcomed a male Saharan addax calf born early morning Sunday, August 19.

The mom is Patella, the dad is Laird, and the calf weighed in at a little over 18 lbs. Addax have been a part of the Zoo since it opened in 1969.

The new Louisville Zoo calf will join the other addax on exhibit daily in the yard located near the bongo and elephant exhibits in the African zone.

Welcome a new Saharan #addax to the family! Born Sunday 8/19. Name to be announced later. pic.twitter.com/yoCm1vfK5Q — Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) August 22, 2018

A name will be announced in the coming weeks.