Addax Calf Born At Louisville Zoo!

Photo: Louisville Zoo

The Louisville Zoo welcomed a male Saharan addax calf born early morning Sunday, August 19.

The mom is Patella, the dad is Laird, and the calf weighed in at a little over 18 lbs. Addax have been a part of the Zoo since it opened in 1969.

The new Louisville Zoo calf will join the other addax on exhibit daily in the yard located near the bongo and elephant exhibits in the African zone.

A name will be announced in the coming weeks.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Spontaneous Concert At The Middletown Kroger Deli Is What We All Need Animal Cracker Box Changed Design And Emotions Run High Drake Goes To A Girl’s Birthday Party At The Hospital Ben & Kelly Podcast This Nun Nails A First Pitch At The White Sox Game Maroon 5: Sugar- The Series Epic Graduation Party
Comments