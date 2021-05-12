Adam Sandler Reunites with Viral IHOP Employee to Have Milkshakes
Adam Sandler is the best of the best. Last month, Adam Sandler attempted to take his daughter to IHOP but got turned away due to a long wait. The hostess, Dayanna Rodan, didn’t recognize him at the time and later went viral on TikTok when she realized the error.
Well that’s just where the story starts. Adam was praised for the way he handled the situation and later tweeted about it.
Then IHOP launched Milkshake Monday and Adam Sandler SHOWED UP to meet the hostess that went viral because of him! He posed with Dayanna in front of all the milkshakes and even brought his dog!