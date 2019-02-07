Adam Sandler Hung Out With UofL Men’s Basketball Team While in Louisville

Adam Sandler was on Louisville on Wednesday for his live show at the Louisville Palace with Rob Schneider, but before he took the stage, he took the court.

Adam went to a University of Louisville Men’s Basketball practice looking ready to shoot some hoops himself, happy to pose with the team and Coach Chris Mack.

The only thing that could’ve made this better was if Bill Murray joined Adam too.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New Emojis Are Here Including A Yawn, Waffles, Sloths, and More PNC Broadway in Louisville 2019-2020 Season Announced: Dear Evan Hansen, Anastasia, and MORE Cupid Sessions Win $1000 with Louisville Loot! Wet Nose Wednesday Starring Roadie! Nick Cannon Drags Ariana Grande After Night Out With Pete Davidson
Comments