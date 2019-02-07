Adam Sandler Hung Out With UofL Men’s Basketball Team While in Louisville

Adam Sandler was on Louisville on Wednesday for his live show at the Louisville Palace with Rob Schneider, but before he took the stage, he took the court.

Adam went to a University of Louisville Men’s Basketball practice looking ready to shoot some hoops himself, happy to pose with the team and Coach Chris Mack.

Looking for some extra #WaterBoys on campus. This dude applied. pic.twitter.com/I2xpeWPNfk — Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) February 6, 2019

The only thing that could’ve made this better was if Bill Murray joined Adam too.