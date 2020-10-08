      Weather Alert

Adam Sandler Dedicates ‘Hubie Halloween’ To the Late Cameron Boyce

Oct 8, 2020 @ 7:32am

Adam Sandler is back to his comedy roots in the new Netflix movie now released called ‘Hubie Halloween’ with a star studded cast like Julie Bowen, Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Kenan Thompson, Noah Schnapp and so many more. Adam has made it very clear that he is dedicating this movie to his late co-star Cameron Boyce, who passed away in 2019 from epilepsy at just 20 years old.

 

‘Hubie Halloween’ is about Adam Sandler’s character trying to be a good samaritan by protecting his town of Salem, Massachusetts from a killer on the loose. Horror comedy is definitely a thing.

 

TAGS
Adam Sandler Cameron Boyce hubie halloween Kenan Thompson Kevin James maya rudolph Netflix
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE