Adam Levine Is Leaving “The Voice” After 16 Seasons

WHAT?!?!?! Adam Levine has decided to leave “The Voice” after being one of anchor hosts for 16 seasons!

While it was previously stated all the judges would be returning for season 17, Adam is indeed, not going to be there. Who will replace him?

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton’s lovely lady and a previous judge on “The Voice”!

