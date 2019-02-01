Adam Levine Is Coy When Asked About The Halftime Performance Controversy

Maroon 5 isn’t doing the traditional press conference before the big game about their halftime performance, but Adam Levine did talk to ET about what fans can expect from the show and was coy when asked about the controversy.

“When you look back on every single Super Bowl halftime show, people just can’t — it’s this, like, insatiable urge to hate a little bit. We would like to move on from it. And like I said earlier, speak through the music.”

He also revealed he consulted with someone before saying yes to the Super Bowl halftime show.

“I did. I spoke to many people,” he said. “Most importantly though, when I silenced all the noise, I listened to myself and made my decision and made my decision based on what I thought about it all. No one thought about it more than I did. No one put more thought and love into this decision than I did.”

