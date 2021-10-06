      Weather Alert

Adam Levine Has Blue Hair And A New Neck Tattoo

Oct 6, 2021 @ 8:30am

Adam Levine is running out of space on his body that does NOT have ink.  He showed off a massive back tattoo 5 years ago and now he’s rocking a new butterfly neck tattoo. He’s also sporting new blue hair.

He showed it off on his Instagram stories saying, “Had to”. On his main feed, he captioned a photo of the tattoo, “Wise man once said… ‘when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…’ his name was @nathan_kostechko.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine)

“Flying into it, out of it, past it, or stuck in it? what a metaphor this could be… 🦋🕸,” a fan commented.

MORE PICS OF THE BLUE HAIR HERE

