Adam Levine Has Blue Hair And A New Neck Tattoo

Adam Levine is running out of space on his body that does NOT have ink. He showed off a massive back tattoo 5 years ago and now he’s rocking a new butterfly neck tattoo. He’s also sporting new blue hair.
He showed it off on his Instagram stories saying, “Had to”. On his main feed, he captioned a photo of the tattoo, “Wise man once said… ‘when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…’ his name was @nathan_kostechko.”
“Flying into it, out of it, past it, or stuck in it? what a metaphor this could be… 🦋🕸,” a fan commented.
MORE PICS OF THE BLUE HAIR HERE