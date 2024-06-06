Adam Levine Coming Back To “The Voice”

Source: YouTube

The Voice is set to return for its 27th season next spring, and you’ll see a familiar face in one of the coach’s chairs for those episodes. Original coach Adam Levine is set to make his return to The Voice in the spring, along with country singer Kelsea Ballerini. It’s not her first rodeo on the show having served as a battle advisor in season 16 and filling in as coach during season 20 for Team Kelly Clarkson.

Michael Bublé and John Legend will also be back as coaches for season 27, but before that, season 26 airs this fall with coaches Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.