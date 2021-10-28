      Weather Alert

Adam Levine Clarifies His Viral Reaction To A Fan Jumping On Stage

Oct 28, 2021 @ 6:00am

The band was performing at the We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 23 when one woman in the audience got a little over excited and jumped on stage.  TikTok user @luispenaloza9525 captured and posted it, after which Adam Levine’s reaction went viral.

 

@luispenaloza9525Adam Levine was a whole mood yesterday💀 ##Fyp ##ForYou ##Maroon5 ##AdamLevine ##Hollywood ##HollywoodBowl

♬ Sunday Morning – Maroon 5

Adam got on his IG story to explain his seemingly annoyed reaction :

“I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don’t have a job. I say that all the time — to our fans. To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn. That’s just not who I am. That’s not who I’ve ever been.”

 “I just need you guys to know I was really startled. And sometimes when you’re startled… you have to shake it off and move on cause I’m doing my job up there. It’s what I pride myself on.”

“I need to let you guys know what my heart is, and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing onstage and the fans.”

 

TAGS
Adam Levine fan Maroon 5 reactions Stage viral
