Adam Levine Clarifies His Viral Reaction To A Fan Jumping On Stage

The band was performing at the We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 23 when one woman in the audience got a little over excited and jumped on stage. TikTok user @luispenaloza9525 captured and posted it, after which Adam Levine’s reaction went viral.
Adam Levine was a whole mood yesterday
♬ Sunday Morning – Maroon 5
Adam got on his IG story to explain his seemingly annoyed reaction :
“I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don’t have a job. I say that all the time — to our fans. To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn. That’s just not who I am. That’s not who I’ve ever been.”
“I just need you guys to know I was really startled. And sometimes when you’re startled… you have to shake it off and move on cause I’m doing my job up there. It’s what I pride myself on.”
“I need to let you guys know what my heart is, and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing onstage and the fans.”