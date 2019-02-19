Adam Lambert Will Join Queen To Rock The Oscars

Regardless of whether or not you care for the actual Academy Awards themselves, you gotta admit the music this year is going to be on point.

Of course, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will be performing “Shallow”, and now Adam Lambert is confirmed to join Queen on stage.

We are ready for Sunday. Ready to fast forward the slow parts and watch the performances.

