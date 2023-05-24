Adam Driver Will Start The Indy 500

Source: YouTube

Kylo Ren himself, Adam Driver, will be this year’s honorary starter for the Indianapolis 500. He’s an Indiana native and will get to wave the green flag for the 107th running of the event this Sunday May 28. Fun facts: he drew up in Mishawaka in northern Indiana before serving in the armed forces with the Marines. Attended the University of Indianapolis before auditioning for Julliard, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Driver is apart of Michael Mann’s Ferrari and joins the ranks of other big Hollywood names getting to do this including Top Gun‘s Miles Teller, The Art of Racing in the Rain‘s Milo Ventimiglia, Ford vs Ferrari‘s Christian Bale and Matt Damon, as well as 12 Strong star Chris Hemsworth. Jewel is set to perform the national anthem.