‘America’s Got Talent’ has some amazing performances you need to see…

We Three is a band made up of three siblings who blew us all away with an emotional first audition. They’re back with another emotional original song that gets everyone on their feet!

Then there’s 13-year-old Jeffery Li who SLAYS some Whitney Houston!

And this glowing dance troupe that performs in total darkness!!

What is YOUR favorite act this season?