Actors Reveal What Roles They Took Just So Their Kids Would Think They Were Cool

Most parents would love to score some “cool points” with their kids…and celebrities are no different. Here are a few actors spilling what roles they took to impress their kids.
Ryan Reynolds wanted to star in Detective Pikachu so that his young children could watch one of his movies, since he doesn’t “do a lot of films that are not rated-R.”
Ben Affleck suited up as Batman because his kids “didn’t see Argo.” And then he went on to share that he wore the suit to his son’s birthday party, and that was “worth every moment of suffering on Justice League.” He also told Graham Norton that his son thinks he ACTUALLY IS BATMAN. Cute.
You would think being Iron Man is pretty amazing for the son of Robert Downey Jr. right? Well RDJ reached out to Family Guy to ask if he could take part in an episode, since his son was a big fan. He voiced the role of Patrick Pewterschmidt, the long-lost brother of Lois, in the Season 4 episode “The Fat Guy Strangler.”
Ozzy Osbourne made an appearance on the Nick Jr. series Bubble Guppies because he wanted to see his 2-year-old granddaughter Pearl’s reaction to “hear[ing] my voice come from Sid Fishy’s mouth.”
Kate Winslet took on a villainous role in Divergent because she thought playing Jeanine Matthews would make her kids think she was “cool.” Her daughter, 12 at the time, was thrilled that other kids at school were excited about her mom’s new gig.
Will Smith’s daughter was 3 when he voice a character in Shark Tale. In an interview for that movie, he said that, “as soon as you see one of these casts come together, you’re like, ‘Okay, yeah, somebody’s kid just turned 7…That’s why they are doing this.’”
Idris Elba voiced Shere Khan in the live-action remake of The Jungle Book, and said the best part was “my daughter and my son were going to see a classic with their dad’s voice.”