Actor Paul Sorvino Passed Away At 83

Jul 26, 2022 @ 6:35am

Paul Sorvino died of natural causes on Monday at the age of 83. While he’s best known for Goodfellashe also starred in Nixon, Dick Tracy & For The Love Of Money, as well as the TV show Law & Order.

 

Outside of acting, Sorvino was an opera singer, writer and renowned sculptor.  His daughter, actress Mira shared her grief:

