Actor Paul Sorvino Passed Away At 83

Paul Sorvino died of natural causes on Monday at the age of 83. While he’s best known for Goodfellas, he also starred in Nixon, Dick Tracy & For The Love Of Money, as well as the TV show Law & Order.
Outside of acting, Sorvino was an opera singer, writer and renowned sculptor. His daughter, actress Mira shared her grief:
My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.
— Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022
