Actor Leslie Jordan Passes Away In Car Crash At 67

Actor Leslie Jordan tragically passed after crashing his car into a tree in Hollywood yesterday morning. According to his agent, it is believed he had some sort of “medical emergency” that caused him to lose control of his car.

Jordan won an Emmy as Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace and became a social media sensation during the pandemic. His agent, David Shaul, said: “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan.” “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

His career was largely made up of small roles on shows like Murphy Brown, Boston Public, Star Trek: Voyage and American Horror Story. His current show, Call Me Kat, has paused production.