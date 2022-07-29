Actor Ethan Hawke Spotted At Louisville Zoo

Famed actor, producer, and director, Ethan Hawke was spotted in Louisville!
According to the Louisville Zoo‘s social media pages, Ethan made a stop at the zoo to scout locations for a new project he’s in.
Ethan Hawke’s daughter is Maya Hawke and played Robin Buckley in the third (2019) and fourth (2022) seasons of Stranger Things.
Is Kentucky becoming more of a destination spot for Hollywood?? Earlier this year, Katy Perry and her husband Orlando Bloom spent some time in Kentucky too.