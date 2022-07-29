      Weather Alert

Actor Ethan Hawke Spotted At Louisville Zoo

Jul 29, 2022 @ 7:36am
Ethan Hawke at the Louisville Zoo SOURCE: Kyle Shepherd/Louisville Zoo

Famed actor, producer, and director, Ethan Hawke was spotted in Louisville!

According to the Louisville Zoo‘s social media pages, Ethan made a stop at the zoo to scout locations for a new project he’s in.

Ethan Hawke’s daughter is Maya Hawke and played Robin Buckley in the third (2019) and fourth (2022) seasons of Stranger Things.

Is Kentucky becoming more of a destination spot for Hollywood?? Earlier this year, Katy Perry and her husband Orlando Bloom spent some time in Kentucky too.

TAGS
Ethan Hawke Louisville Zoo Stranger Things
POPULAR POSTS
Simple Tips To Stay Cool
Candace Cameron Bure Reaches Out To JoJo Siwa After Being Called The "Rudest Celebrity"
Katy Perry Loved Her Time In Kentucky!
Ohio Couple Turns 100 Together After Marking Their 79th Wedding Anniversary
Feel Good Or Setting The Bar? Real Life "Chucky" In Alabama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On