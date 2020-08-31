      Breaking News
Actor Armie Hammer Has Been Living With A Buddy And Working Construction

Aug 31, 2020 @ 7:18am

You’ve probably seen Armie Hammer in one of many movies he’s been in (“The Social Network”, “Mirror Mirror”, “J. Edgar”). He says he’s living with a pal and working in construction these days.

The 34-year-old posted an Instagram message some two months after splitting with wife Elizabeth Chambers.

Hammer’s break-up with Chambers in early July.  Chambers has been seeking primary physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Harper, and 3-year-old son, Ford, since the July 6 split. She wrote her own Instagram post Friday for Hammer, wishing him a “happy 34th birthday” and reminding him that “you are loved.”

 

