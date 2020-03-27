According To Britney Spears’ Instagram Post, She Is The Fastest Human On Planet Earth And I’m Here For It
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears woke on Thursday morning broke Usain Bolt’s 100-meter dash record, or so she says.
Spears posted a picture of her run time of 5 seconds and 97 milliseconds with the caption, “Ran my first 5! Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key…once I did that I hit 5!!” Britney went on to say she usually runs a 6 or 7 and when she first tried it she ran a 9.
The current world record is held by Usain Bolt, who ran 9.58 seconds in 2009. The women’s record is held by Florence Griffith-Joyner, who ran a 10.49 in 1998.
Britney may be ready for the Olympics in 2021, she’s got time to improve her time.
Of course, the memes are already rolling in!