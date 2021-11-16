Accidental Text Buddies Spending Their Sixth Thanksgiving Together

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench will once again get together for the holiday, six years after she accidentally sent him a text inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner, believing she had texted her own grandson. Jamal tweeted Sunday, “We are all set for year 6!” He is bringing his girlfriend and family too.
Jamal and Wanda first went viral after they shared the mistaken text, which led to swapped photos and Jamal wrote: “You not my grandma,” he wrote. “Can I still get a plate tho”. Wanda didn’t miss a beat and invited him over. They’ve kept their standing date every year. They even got together several other times for dinner during the year and would lose track of time talking. Wanda said it made her realize there isn’t generational gaps in friendships and made her look at young people differently.
FULL STORY HERE