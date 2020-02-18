ACC Network Will Broadcast All Day Wednesday From Louisville
The ACC Network has announced that it will be spending all day Wednesday, Feb. 19 broadcasting from the University of Louisville campus. Cardinal products Luke Hancock, Katie George and Eric Wood will be a part of the festivities.
All ACC, ACCN’s nightly studio show, will be live from the main lobby of the KFC Yum! Center from 2:30 – 3 p.m. ET, to get fans prepped for a full day of Louisville sports, including the home opener for the third-ranked Cardinals baseball team as it faces Wright State at 3 p.m., on ACCN.
Following the game, All ACC will be on the court at the Yum! Center starting at 6 p.m., for postgame baseball reaction and to preview the night’s five-game slate of ACC basketball games, including Syracuse at No. 11 Louisville at 7 p.m., on ESPN.