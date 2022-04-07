Academy Board Member Moves Up Meeting To Talk Consequences For Will Smith

The Motion Picture Academy is holding a board meeting tomorrow to talk about possible consequences for Will Smith after his slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars. AMPAS President, David Rubin, said, “Following Mr. Smith’s resignation of his Academy membership, suspension or expulsion is no longer a possibility.”
But that means they could decide to ban him from attending the Oscars for a number of years or make him ineligible for future Oscars. Chris Rock’s brother, Kenny Rock, would like to see Smith stripped of the Oscar he just won. He also contends that had Chris known that Jada “had Alopecia, he wouldn’t make a joke about that. He didn’t know.”