99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Abel Tesfaye Wants To “Kill” The Weeknd

May 8, 2023 12:36PM EDT
Share
Abel Tesfaye Wants To “Kill” The Weeknd
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 27: In this image released on December 7, The Weeknd performs during his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour at SoFi Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Could this be the end of The Weeknd? Should we start saying “The Artist Formerly Known As The Weeknd?” Absolutely not — that’s a very long name.

But also, it’s not final. However, Abel Tesfaye, AKA The Weeknd, is inching toward an identity update if you will.

He told W Magazine this:

It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.

Abel (since we might be calling him that now) has already changed him Instagram byline to read “Abel Tesfaye.” His new show “The Idol”

More about:
Abel Tesfaye
celebrity news
HBO Max
Name change
the idol
The Weeknd

POPULAR POSTS

1

Adele Drives James Corden To Work For His Final Carpool Karaoke
2

Jack Harlow Visits Several JCPS Schools
3

Morgan Wallen Gets 7th Week On Top Of The Chart, Takes A Spill On Stage
4

Brad Pitt Will Race Lewis Hamilton In New Movie
5

Swifties Raise Money For Fan Killed On His Way Home From A Taylor Swift Concert

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE