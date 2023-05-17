ABC Confirms “The Golden Bachelor”

Smiling mature man sitting on the deck of his boat enjoying a sunny day sailing on the open ocean

Yep…they’re going there. The next evolution in the Bachelor universe is called The Golden Bachelor and yes, it will follow their typical formula of one man picking from a house of women. ABC says one “hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.” The women will be in the same boat — with a life full of family and stories to tell.

#TheBachelor is getting a spin-off for the senior set! Here's what you should know:https://t.co/oPlAEOc85m — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 16, 2023

The Golden Bachelor will premiere this fall but no word yet on who was cast as the one handing out the roses.