ABC Announces The First Black Bachelor
Matt James will be the lead for the next season of The Bachelor. James will be the first-ever black male lead of the series. Several stars of the franchise had banded together signing a petition for this to happen, and it looks like ABC listened.
James is best friends and business partner with Tyler Cameron from Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette”. Now this might be a spoiler of sort…but James, who is 28 years old, was previously cast as a contestant on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which will feature Clare Crawley as the lead. But the pandemic halted production on that show before it even started (and they contend it WILL still happen). So now James will not be a part of that season, which is set to air in fall 2021 after filming in July and August.
