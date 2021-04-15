Aaron Rodgers Gives Us A Glimpse Of What It’s Like To Host ‘Jeopardy!’
Aaron Rodgers’ stint as the guest host of Jeopardy! will come to an end this Friday, and he shared a pic of the podium and his sticky notes that helps him out. Rodgers kept six notes on the podium to give himself little pointers that have helped him along the way — five of them are notes from himself (with one of them being a nod to Paul Rudd in Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and the sixth is from the show’s stage manager, who wanted Rodgers to make sure that he did not do anything particularly embarrassing while filming.
Speaking of embarrassing, nobody got the $400 clue recently that read, “In the 1960s these Midwesterners earned 5 NFL Championship Trophies. LOL because it’s Aaron’s team the Green Bay Packers. “The crew said he did great and think he could be as good at this game show host thing as he is at football!
