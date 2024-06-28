99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Talks About Losing 3 of 4 Siblings Young

June 28, 2024 9:03AM EDT
Angel Carter sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings to talk about why she believes 3 of her 4 siblings died young. Angel talks about growing up with them and their big brother, Nick Carter, and has a theory as to how three of them went down the wrong path. Leslie died in 2012 at the age of 25, Aaron in 2022 at the age 34 and Bobby Jean died in 2023 at age 41.

Angel also told The Squeeze podcast she was in therapy for years preparing for Aaron’s death.

 

