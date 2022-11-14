Aaron Carter Memoir He Did NOT Want Released Is Now Postponed

The release date for Aaron Carter’s memoir – which he tried to shut down before his death – has been postponed. “Out of respect for the Carter family, my client has decided to defer the further release of the book at this time,” said Scott Atherton, the attorney representing Ballast Books and author Andy Symonds. “Mr. Carter was not just a celebrity but also a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many still grieving for him.”

Atherton stands behind the claim that Carter “wanted his story told,” and chose Symonds, a “well-respected journalist, and author, to tell that story with all its beauty and rawness.” But his reps are telling a different story to Page Six, saying that Carter attempted to stop Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life from getting published and released. “Aaron, in the midst of [working on the book], said, ‘I want nothing to do with this’ and stopped, so the fact that the publisher is saying it’s green-lit, it’s not,” his publicist said. “That’s against Aaron’s wishes.”

Ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff slammed efforts to push his memoir out too, saying it was an “uninformed, heartless money grab.”

TMZ is reporting now Carter’s family is ruling out suicide as the investigation continues into the cause of Carter’s death at just 34 -years-old.