Aaron Carter & His Girlfriend Lina Might Be Expecting?!

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities said Carter and his girlfriend Madison Parker were arrested Saturday, July 15, 2017, on DUI and drug charges in Georgia. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Aaron Carter, our favorite pop-boy singer from his day, is 30 years old, dating Lina Valentina, and might be expecting a baby soon!?

Don’t get your feathers too ruffled yet, because he did not directly say this, however he dropped some big hints on Twitter!

Looks like he is living his best life! Aaron, quit keeping us on our toes and tell us what you are expecting!

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Stay #CoupleGoals in Their Christmas Music Video! Cardi B Realizes Childhood Dream Highest Paid Women in Music Backstreet Boys Get a Lil Frisky on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Taylor Swift’s New Record Deal Will Affect Many Other Artists Kelly Clarkson to Perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Comments