A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna “The One”
If you were unaware, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are dating and it sounds like he thinks this will go the distance.
32-year-old A$AP (born Rakim Athelaston Mayers) saying 33-year-old Robyn Rihanna Fenty is “the one” for him in his cover story for GQ’s June/July 2021 issue. He says she changed his life: “The love of my life. My lady.” It’s not entirely clear when they became a couple, but they sparked rumors years before going public in November 2020.
“[It’s] so much better when you got the one,” he told the magazine. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”Their relationship solidified when she took him to visit her family in Barbados around Christmas (his late father was from the same island where Rih grew up).
“It was like a homecoming thing,” he recalled. “It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar.” What about kids? “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he replied when he was asked whether he wants to have children.
