A Waffle House Food Truck Is A Real Thing

Waffle House – a staple of Late night drunken tastiness at a low, low price.

Waffle House is more to me than a breakfast spot, it’s actually where I spend a lot of  my holidays (weird family traditions).

You can barely pass an interstate exit without seeing one, and now, you don’t have to travel to one – you can have a truck come to your event.

Thats right, A WAFFLE HOUSE FOOD TRUCK!

The Waffle House food truck has been operational for five years!

The truck is available for weddings, birthday parties, tailgates, family reunions, employee appreciations, corporate events, and bar and bat mitzvahs.

I need this parked outside my house on the daily!

