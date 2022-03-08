      Weather Alert

A Viral TikTok Landed Her On “American Idol”

Mar 8, 2022 @ 8:57am

You’ve probably seen or at least heard of this viral TikTok posted by a momfluencer where she captured her babysitter SLAYING a song from “The Little Mermaid.” Well that babysitter is Delaney and the momfluencer is Nicki who of course had to be with her for Delaney’s big audition!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicki Marie (@nickimarieinc)

Safe to say she did well!!

 

@nickiunplugged @americanidol @delaneyreneemusic @ryanseacrest @katyperry @lukebryan @Lionel Richie #americanidol #nickionidol #nicki #delaney #singingbabysitter ♬ Roar – Katy Perry

