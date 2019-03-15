A Trinity High School Teacher Will Compete For Bachelorette Hannah

Trinity math teacher Brian Bowles, 30, will be among those competing for Hannah Brown’s heart on the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ alongside former Kentucky football player Daron Blaylock.


Bowles was one of the first men announced on the official Facebook page for The Bachelorette, and several locals commented he had taught their sons!  Bowles graduated from Trinity in 2006, and taught at Waggener High School before returning to his alma mater in 2017. Fans of the show also commented that Bowles was involved in the local theater scene.

“He does local theater in Louisville, he can seriously sing,” Dani Krinsky said.

Former Kentucky football player Daron Blaylock, 25, will also be a contestant on season 15. Blaylock and his twin brother, Zach, played for the Wildcats from 2012-2015.

