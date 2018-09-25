A Texas Dentist Surprises A Young Dad With A New Smile…The Reason Why Will Make You Weep

The story of how this young dad ended up with a new smile will make you weep with joy.

It actually started when Dillon Moore and Texas dentist Dr. Kenny Wilstead connected over social media a year ago. The dentist noticed the man never smiled in photos, even with his kids, and offered him his services.

Moore said he couldn’t get off work and then one year later, his boss sent him to the dentist for a toothache. Turns out that dentist…was Dr. Wilstead. He recognized him immediately, and went to work on him. But not just fixing his toothache, he went ahead and spent two hours completely making over Moore’s smile unbeknownst to him.

When Moore looked in the mirror after it was all done, he burst into tears.

