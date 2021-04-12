A Stylist Is Spilling Tea About That Infamous Justin Timberlake Janet Jackson ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’
We all pretty much guessed that it was set up, right? But maybe you didn’t know why…until now.
The stylist who prepped Janet Jackson’s look for her 2004 Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake is now telling Page Six that Justin pushed for the “wardrobe malfunction” in an attempt to outdo Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera kissing at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Stylist Wayne Scot Lukas said Justin “wanted a reveal.” But the first plan involved Janet showing her backside in a pearl G-string inspired by something Kim Cattrall had worn in an episode of “Sex and the City.” But “the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic.” Justin then explained it to the press as a wardrobe malfunction, but Lukas says “I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do.” Janet told Oprah in 2006 that “more came off than was supposed to.”
So why talk about it now, 17 years later? Timberlake’s recent apology to Jackson — and his manager Johnny Wright’s subsequent insistence that Jackson forgives him.
“Janet has already forgiven Justin in private. They made their peace a long time ago,” he said.
MORE HERE