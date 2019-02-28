A Star Is Born Is Coming Back To Theaters With More Footage

If you can’t get enough of Jack and Ally…A Star Is Born will be re-released in theaters Friday with 12-minutes of additional footage.

The special “encore” edition contains extended performances of the songs “Black Eyes” and “Alibi,” as well as of Lady Gaga’s impromptu a cappella performance of “Shallow.” You’ll all so see more of Ally singing “Is That Alright?” to Jack in the wedding sequence; Jack in his studio singing “Too Far Gone”; and Jack and Ally writing a new song together, titled “Clover.”

Locally you can see it at Cinemark Tinseltown starting Friday.

