A Spinoff Could Be In The Works For “Stranger Things'” Eleven

This rumor has been floating out there for awhile, but during an appearance at the Code Conference on Tuesday (September 28), Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos hinted that the Stranger Things universe might expand.
According to Deadline, Ted said that Stranger Things is a “franchise being born” and specifically teased “spinoffs” coming in the future.
Millie Bobby Brown inked her own Netflix deal which has fueled rumors that one would center around her character, Eleven. However, since Ted specifically hinted that there would be more than one spinoff in the works, its possible one of the other characters from the show could be getting their own project as well.
