A Snippet Into Billie Eilish’s Mind

Billie Eilish is only 17 years old, creative, dark and a current music icon. She explained how her process works when creating music in this audiovisual.

She explained that she’s already thinking of how a music video is going to look when writing the song including everything from the colors, the sounds, the texture, etc.

She even says how she watches music videos without sound to gain more creative ideas, and writes down her dreams in the middle of the night in the dark…WHAT? When you watch this you’ll get her more.