A Shop Put Jeff Goldblum’s Face In All Of Their Frames…And It’s Magical

This might be the most genius way to sell picture frames EVER. A charity shop in the UK decided to replace the stock picture in the frames they had for sale with a picture of Jeff Goldblum.

Someone who works at a charity shop put Jeff Goldblum in every single photo frame 😂 pic.twitter.com/ey67khUNiG — SimonR (@Simonreah) September 1, 2018

Somebody noticed it and tweeted about it, and of course the Internet loves it.

If that doesn’t sell those frames I don’t know what will 📷 📷 — NOL’imits (@noliebean) September 2, 2018

Yes…Simon bought some.

On impulse I purchased 37 of them. — SimonR (@Simonreah) September 2, 2018

And celebrities appreciated it…

Today was a good day. pic.twitter.com/EhnlPiqQ9r — SimonR (@Simonreah) September 4, 2018

But wait, there’s more! Johnny swoops in with a #holdourbeers tweets to shut it all down showing a pic of his office restroom shower with Goldblum’s face all over the tiles!!!! EPIC.

Hold our beers. (That’s our office restroom. It started with one and somehow got out of hand …) pic.twitter.com/PsvWvoMyhK — Johnny Haeusler (@spreeblick) September 3, 2018

We can only now hope and dream Jeff himself will followup with re-tiling his own bathroom with his face.

