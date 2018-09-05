A Shop Put Jeff Goldblum’s Face In All Of Their Frames…And It’s Magical

This might be the most genius way to sell picture frames EVER.  A charity shop in the UK decided to replace the stock picture in the frames they had for sale with a picture of Jeff Goldblum.

Somebody noticed it and tweeted about it, and of course the Internet loves it.

 

Yes…Simon bought some.

 

And celebrities appreciated it…

But wait, there’s more!  Johnny swoops in with a #holdourbeers tweets to shut it all down showing a pic of his office restroom shower with Goldblum’s face all over the tiles!!!! EPIC.

We can only now hope and dream Jeff himself will followup with re-tiling his own bathroom with his face.

 

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FEAST Is Now Open In JTown Woman Went Viral For What She Did With Her Chicken Strips Fake Poster Hung In A McDonald’s For 2 Months These Viral Elderly Dirty Dancers Were On A Big Stage Another “Police Academy” Movie Is Coming?? This Adoption Surprise Will Make You Ugly Cry
Comments