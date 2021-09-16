      Weather Alert

A Sequel To “Twins” Is Happening 33 Years Later

Sep 16, 2021 @ 7:25am

It only took 33 years, but director/producer Ivan Reitman, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito have found a way to do a sequel to Twins and supersize it. Tracy Morgan is joining the cast as a third and long lost sibling.

Triplets will shoot January in Boston, as the two unlikely  brothers Julian (Schwarzenegger) and Vincent (DeVito) find they are part of a trio. Originally they thought of Eddie Murphy as the third as DeVito revealed a few years ago.

 

Here is the premise: “Secretly, there was a third baby born, a Black baby, who hasn’t been in touch with his siblings,” Reitman shared. “They don’t know each other and very early in the movie they meet and it’s how they achieve a bond together after all these years. It’s really a film about family and, no matter how different we all are, we have to learn to get along. These guys have great chemistry together, and you can see that in the reel, and how much energy they bring out in each other.”

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Arnold Schwarzenegger Danny DeVito sequel Tracy Morgan Triplets twins
POPULAR POSTS
Grimace From McDonald's Is A Giant Tastebud And The Internet Is Shook
This Jennifer Aniston Interview Gets Cringey When The Host Tells Her She's "Not A Morning Person"
Tik Tok Olive Garden Life Hack
JLo And Ben Affleck Kiss On The Red Carpet
Feel Good: Cat Saved By American Flag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On