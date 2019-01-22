A Robot That Promises to Make You Feel Less Dead Inside

CES 2019 just wrapped up in Vegas and Groove X introduced the world to the Lovot – a robot who’s only purpose is to show you love.

Groove X broke CES 2019 in Vegas when they revealed their latest innovation to the world. According to the tagline, “It isn’t alive but it is heart-warming. Love x Robot = Lovot” The name seems rather fitting when you consider it’s only mission in life is to show you love.

The Lovot contains over 50 sensors that are designed to recognize when you pick it up, or hug it. It also has a camera on it’s head for facial recognition and to save it from running into things.

According to their website, Lovots will be sold on a “preferential” basis and you’ll need to reserve one soon. You’ll also need to save up. A single Lovot will cost you 349,000 Japanese Yen. Or, just shy of $3200.